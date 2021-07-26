Mysterium (MYST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.79 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $5.79 million and $15,400.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.52 or 0.00812479 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

