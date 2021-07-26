MyWish 1-Day Volume Tops $962.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $962.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

