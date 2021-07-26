Nano Price Reaches $3.90 on Top Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $519.84 million and $26.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00010632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,693.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,178.89 or 0.05938110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01291472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00350865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00128131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.86 or 0.00591013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00352698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00270361 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

