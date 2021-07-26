Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Acquires $271,200.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director James Healy purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $3.46 on Monday, hitting $110.54. 854,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Natera by 1,880.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after purchasing an additional 359,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

