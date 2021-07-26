Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $164,700.64 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $106,088.40.

Natera stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.54. 854,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in Natera by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 303,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,404,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

