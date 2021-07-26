Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.42% of Natera worth $37,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 527,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 148,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 111,345 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $114.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.57. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $324,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,391,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,153 shares of company stock valued at $25,343,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

