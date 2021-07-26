National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$326.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report on Sunday, May 2nd.

Choice Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.