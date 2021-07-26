National Bank Financial Comments on Altus Group Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

AIF stock opened at C$58.82 on Monday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$64.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.