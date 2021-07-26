National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NYSE:SLF opened at $50.83 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

