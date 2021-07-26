National Bank Financial Weighs in on Saputo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.64 billion.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.13.

Saputo stock opened at C$36.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.85 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

