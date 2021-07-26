National Fuel Gas Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after acquiring an additional 328,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

