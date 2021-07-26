Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.25 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.25 million and $810,376.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004828 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044128 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025594 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,249,874 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

