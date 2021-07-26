Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter Buys 15,000 Shares

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NAVB stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.69. 85,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.