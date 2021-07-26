Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $9.30

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.30, but opened at $9.65. Navigator shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $539.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter worth $1,306,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Navigator by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

