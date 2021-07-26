Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NMM opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $461.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.55 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

