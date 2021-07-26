NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,535.00

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,535 ($20.05) and last traded at GBX 1,530 ($19.99), with a volume of 2085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,527.50 ($19.96).

The business has a 50 day moving average of £390.98. The firm has a market cap of £715.60 million and a PE ratio of 385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

