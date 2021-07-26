nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.63.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,525 shares of company stock worth $5,304,029 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in nCino by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in nCino by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in nCino by 612.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of nCino by 2,556.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of nCino by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $65.99 on Monday. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

