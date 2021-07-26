NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 27.5% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $875.48 million and $75.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00005733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00030882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00223168 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 417,676,166 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

