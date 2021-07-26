NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NeoGenomics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $45.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.38 and a beta of 0.68.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

