Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $288.28 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.65 or 0.06010914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.42 or 0.01305418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00348767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00132946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.39 or 0.00580698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00343809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00271608 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,006,709,993 coins and its circulating supply is 27,186,150,645 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

