Nestree Market Capitalization Achieves $5.40 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $556,897.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,741.09 or 1.00095833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00073592 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

