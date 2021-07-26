Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $518.93. 78,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $230.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

