Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Capitalization Hits $407.48 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $407.48 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00112063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00132115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,679.50 or 1.00242093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00819653 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,124,962 coins and its circulating supply is 408,124,386 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.