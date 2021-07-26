Neutron (NTRN) Price Up 21% This Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Neutron has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Neutron has a market capitalization of $147,787.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.