New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.16

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 413946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

