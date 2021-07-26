New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
EDU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,854,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872,383. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.92.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
