New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.93 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

