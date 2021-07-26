New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.93 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.