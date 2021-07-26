Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Cap of $97.26 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $97.26 million and $11.94 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00115500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00130970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.60 or 1.00561645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00818878 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,403 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,755 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

