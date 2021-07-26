Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $7.78

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.08. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

