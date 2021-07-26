Nexo Market Cap Reaches $909.08 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004380 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $909.08 million and $13.17 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00795242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.