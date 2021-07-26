NFT Alley Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $483,976.33 and approximately $12,821.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00103388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,884.06 or 0.99577115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.16 or 0.00815739 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

