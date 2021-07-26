NFT Index (NFTI) Trading 40.9% Higher Over Last Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $782.04 or 0.02095100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $11,296.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.00815398 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.