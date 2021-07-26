NFTify (N1) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $12,075.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00113049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00131941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,931.39 or 0.99649100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.05 or 0.00816639 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,276,562 coins.

