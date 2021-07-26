NFTLootBox Price Tops $41.80 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $944,589.47 and approximately $143,958.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for approximately $41.80 or 0.00109056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00121879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00133299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.16 or 1.00091818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00840215 BTC.

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

