NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 3.3% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $203,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $164.76. 165,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $166.45. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

