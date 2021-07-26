Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.60

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

