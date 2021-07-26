Nitorum Capital L.P. Has $35.52 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nitorum Capital L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,400 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 114,997 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 1.8% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $35,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.71. 39,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,803. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

