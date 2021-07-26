Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 5.5%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 4,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,091,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

