Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 5.5%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 4,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,091,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
