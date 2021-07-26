NKN (NKN) Market Cap Tops $170.33 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. NKN has a total market cap of $170.33 million and approximately $20.80 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00112405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00130491 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,547.61 or 0.99726698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

