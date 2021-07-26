Noble Rock Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Noble Rock Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NRACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Rock Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NRACU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,714,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,349,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $989,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

