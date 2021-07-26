Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Up 25.2% This Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $63.34 or 0.00159716 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $70,375.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,248 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

