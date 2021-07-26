Nord Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $909,854.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00004483 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $909,854.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.88 or 0.99847260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00824218 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.