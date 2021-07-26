Nord Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $909,854.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004483 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $909,854.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00104513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00130551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,713.88 or 0.99847260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.07 or 0.00824218 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

