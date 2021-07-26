Nord/LB Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €51.12 ($60.14). 4,270,283 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €50.81. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

