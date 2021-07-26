Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.62 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $396.79 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.