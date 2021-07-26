Norman Payson Sells 8,570 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.51. The stock had a trading volume of 681,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,265. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.19. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

