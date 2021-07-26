Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.39. 71,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,116. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
