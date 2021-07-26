Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.39. 71,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,116. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.