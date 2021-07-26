Northern Trust Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $111.49 on Monday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,280 shares of company stock worth $14,905,445. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.