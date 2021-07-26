Northern Trust Corp Acquires 14,812 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Hookipa Pharma worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.53.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

