Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 120,104 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRCH opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

